At this period in The Walking Dead, we know what the characters are capable of. In addition to making a mean casserole, we know that Carol (Melissa McBride) can be a total badass whenever she wants to be. But recently, the show defanged our favorite housewife into a non-violent non-cooperator battling with the internal struggle of killing in the name of survival (like half the characters have at one point or another).

Pardon my honesty, but making Carol wimp out has sucked. Not only does it make zero sense, but it robbed us of one of the main reasons we watch the AMC zombie drama.

Well, that time may be over, if a glimpse at this latest promo for The Walking Dead's upcoming second half of Season 7 is any indication. Carol is packing some heat!

The Walking Dead: Where are the (dead) actors now?

In fact, Carol isn't the only one raising arms after what was a fairly obedient season for our survivor friends in the face of the all-powerful Negan (Jeffrey Dead Morgan). As Rick (Andrew Lincoln) drones on in his trademark whisper-drawl about the future, we see several characters locking and loading as people are fed up taking orders from Negan and prepare to fight back.

Plus there's what looks like a magic show, some flirting from Carl (Chandler Riggs) and a zombie wearing a full spiked headdress (what's that about?). Looking good! Given how unpleasant some of the cast felt about Season 7, I'd say we're all hoping for a bounce back season.

The Walking Dead returns Sunday, Feb. 12 at 9/8c on AMC.