In Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead, "Say Yes," there was a scene where Tara (Alanna Masterson) talked to baby Judith about her plight. Tara wasn't sure whether or not she should tell Judith's dad Rick (Andrew Lincoln) about the Oceanside community. On one hand, Tara had promised the leaders of Oceanside not to tell anyone about the secret all-female colony. On the other hand, they have a lot of guns, and the Alexandrians need a lot of guns.

Tara was thinking out loud and just addressing her thoughts to Judith, of course, because not only is Judith a toddler who couldn't understand the moral dilemma Tara is in, she also can't talk yet. There's not much of a chance for conversation.

But Tara left Judith room to respond...so we had her respond.

It turns out Bruce Willis' dialogue from the 1989 talking baby movie Look Who's Talking fits in really well to make a conversation between Tara and Judith.

Check it out.