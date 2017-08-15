Look, The Walking Dead isn't going to kill off Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus). There are two characters who are safe: Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), the man from whose perspective the story is told (for the most part), and Daryl Dixon, the only character for whom fan threats of "if this character dies, I'll quit the show" ring true. Fans even have a slogan about it: "If Daryl dies, we riot."

But that doesn't mean Reedus hasn't thought about it. In an interview with CNET Magazine, he talked about how he'd like Daryl to shuffle off this mortal coil, were it to ever happen.

"I think you'd see a sunset," he said. "I would walk up over a hill and then a little wolf puppy would come out of the woods and follow me up. And people would just go, 'Whatever happened to that guy?'"

Yes, Reedus wants Daryl to ride off into the sunset. If you know anything about The Walking Dead, you know that will never, ever happen. Reedus' answer is a polite way of saying "I don't want Daryl to die at all." He's said as much.

"I will be passing out matches if that happens -- I will be starting the riot," Reedus told Nerdist last year. "You know what, I'm very appreciative. I put a lot of work into this character for a long time, and I really like my job, and I like all the people I work with an awful lot, and I like all those fans that have my back, and I have their back, and I'm trying to do a good job for them as well. So it's one big family that I'm proud to be part of."

Daryl ain't going nowhere. Check out the full interview, in which Reedus says that Daryl's original mode of transportation was a horse and how he needs fans to order his burger at his restaurant to win a bet with Greg Nicotero, in the latest issue of CNET Magazine or online.

The Walking Dead Season 8 premieres Sunday, Oct. 22 at 9/8c on AMC.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide and CNET are both owned by CBS.)