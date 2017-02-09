Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing The Walking Dead: What To Expect In the Second Half of Season 7

On Thursday, AMC released a sneak peek of the midseason premiere of The Walking Dead.

In the clip, Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and his crew encounter a Savior blockade of parked cars across a highway. They can't get home unless they move the cars, so they get to work. Michonne (Danai Gurira) is keeping watch, and she spots something: dynamite. The Saviors have booby-trapped across the road.

How is Rick going to handle this?

We can assure you that what happens next is pretty darn cool.

The Walking Dead returns Sunday, Feb. 12 at 9/8c on AMC.