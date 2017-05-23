Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Today is The Walking Dead star Melissa McBride's birthday, and her show BFF Norman Reedus wished her a happy birthday the best way he knows how: by sharing a photo of himself licking the whole side of her face.

The best part of the hilarious behind-the-scenes photo is McBride's expression. She's barely reacting beyond a little Mona Lisa smile while Reedus reenacts his favorite scene from The Jerk on her cheek. It's no surprise that she can control her reaction; she is, after all, the best actor on The Walking Dead.

Happy birthday, Melissa! We hope Norman got you something nice, too. Something much less wet.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ONE OF MY FAVORITE PEOPLE EVER. LOVE YOU MEL❤️ A post shared by norman reedus (@bigbaldhead) on May 23, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

The Walking Dead returns for Season 8 this fall on AMC.