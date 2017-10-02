Laurie Holden still isn't happy with how Andrea went out.

The former Walking Dead star, who played a survivor named Andrea on the first three seasons of AMC's zombie drama, said during an appearance at Walker Stalker Con in Philadelphia on Saturday that her character's exit storyline was "complete and utter nonsense."

Andrea had a very different comics arc than the one she had on the show. In the comics, she got married to Rick (Michonne [Danai Gurira] inherited her storyline on the show) and lived for a long time. But on the show, she left Rick's group to stay in Woodbury, the town run by the Governor (David Morrissey), with whom she entered into a relationship. He turned out to be a psycho, and she ended up getting bitten by a zombified Milton (Dallas Roberts), who the Governor killed so he would reanimate and kill the bound Andrea.

Holden thinks this was bad. "I think the departure from book Andrea to the screen was a mistake," she said. "I mean, it's not like I couldn't pull it off."

"I think the whole stuff that they wrote about Andrea and the Governor was complete and utter nonsense," she continued. "I did the best that I could to tell that narrative, and to justify it where Andrea kept her heart. I love [showrunner] Scott Gimple for giving me a gorgeous death with redemption so that you understood, and she wasn't a victim -- she died on her own terms. But I think that there was so much beautiful narrative that was lost and that she should have been there a long time, and been the leader that [Robert] Kirkman created in the comic book."

She has said in the past that she was originally contracted for eight seasons but then-showrunner Glen Mazzara decided to kill her off purely for shock purposes.

Holden isn't the only former Walking Dead actor to say the show didn't do right by their character; earlier this year Steven Yeun said "people didn't know what to do with Glenn."

The Walking Dead returns Sunday, Oct. 22 at 9/8c on AMC.