Tragedy struck The Walking Dead Wednesday, when stuntman John Bernecker fell off a balcony on the set and suffered a brain injury that took his life later that day.

Bernecker worked as a stunt performer and actor on dozens of productions that shot in the South, and colleagues from the The Walking Dead and other shows and movies took to social media to share remembrances and condolences to Bernecker's family.

Here's Jordan Woods-Robinson, who plays Alexandria resident Eric:

Can't stop thinking about John Bernecker. All of my love and hopes for solace goes out to his loved ones and our community. — JordanWoods-Robinson (@jwoodsrobinson) July 14, 2017

Ann Mahoney, who played Olivia:

Much sadness about #nola actor #JohnBernecker today. Sending peace to his family. Pray for them please. — Ann Mahoney (@ANNIEMOHO) July 14, 2017

Samuel Roukin, for whom Bernecker doubled on TURN:

John Bernecker doubled me this season for a spectacular stunt on Turn S4. He was a beautiful, positive, meticulous professional who made... — samuel roukin (@samuelroukin) July 14, 2017

...a career out of making other people look good. In the short time I knew him I was deeply impressed. I am so sad to hear he has passed... — samuel roukin (@samuelroukin) July 14, 2017

... and my thoughts are with his family at this awful time. R.I.P — samuel roukin (@samuelroukin) July 14, 2017

Twilight's Kellan Lutz:

#JohnBernecker was one of the best most talented stuntmen I have ever been blessed to work with. Praying for his family and loved ones! 🙏 — Kellan Lutz (@kellanlutz) July 14, 2017

24: Legacy's Bailey Chase:

John Bernecker was my double on @24fox he brought great enthusiasm and was beyond professional. I miss you bud. Prayers to your family #RIP — Bailey Chase (@Bailey_Chase) July 14, 2017

Production on The Walking Dead Season 8 has temporarily halted. There's no word yet on when it will resume.