Tragedy struck The Walking Dead Wednesday, when stuntman John Bernecker fell off a balcony on the set and suffered a brain injury that took his life later that day.

Bernecker worked as a stunt performer and actor on dozens of productions that shot in the South, and colleagues from the The Walking Dead and other shows and movies took to social media to share remembrances and condolences to Bernecker's family.

Production on The Walking Dead Season 8 has temporarily halted. There's no word yet on when it will resume.