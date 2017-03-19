Yup, Jesus (Tom Payne) is gay.

The Walking Dead's hippie-haired peacemaker casually confessed in a heart-to-heart moment with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) Sunday that he's never really gotten close to anyone -- including boyfriends.

Though it's the first mention of his sexuality on the show, it's hardly a proper "coming out." That's because he didn't need to have one; fans who really know their Walking Dead know that Jesus -- real name Paul Rovia -- is gay in the comic books. Sunday's reveal, in fact, was a long time coming and just as it's played in the comics, the detail proves to have little bearing on how his story plays out. As Tom Payne told TVGuide.com at the show's PaleyFest panel in Los Angeles Friday night, "It's the end of the world. If we really care about what someone's sexuality is...we've got bigger fish to fry."

The Walking Dead crew previews Season 8, Rick's final scene at PaleyFest

The bigger point is about Jesus' stunted ability to form intimate bonds, and his decision to share his personal life with Maggie is a telling clue about the depth of their relationship. Not that this new insight about Jesus won't ever cause any drama on the show. According to the comics, Jesus and Aaron (Ross Marquand) eventually develop what kids these days might call "a thing." Does that mean we might one day see those two canoodling over candlelit, canned-goods dinners like Rick and (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira)?

"I've spoken to [Ross] about it," Payne said, prepping him for a day in which "somewhere down the line, we might get together." Why wait guys? Tomorrow isn't promised! It is the end of the world after all.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.