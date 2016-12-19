One hundred and seventy-four walkers and 52 humans died during the 16 episodes of The Walking Dead that aired in 2016. That's an average body count of slightly over 14 per episode. Here is every single one of those deaths, compressed into a neat little two-and-a-half minute chunk.

The deaths started with those random Saviors Daryl (Norman Reedus) blew up in the Season 6 midseason premiere and ended with poor Olivia (Ann Mahoney) getting randomly shot by another random Savior in the Season 7 midseason finale. In between, viewers were treated to an arrow through an eyeball, a hanging, a disembowelment and, of course, two peoples' heads getting reduced to hamburger meat with a barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat, among literally dozens of other gruesome deaths.

Michael Cudlitz, The Walking Dead

More deaths will come when The Walking Dead returns for the second half of Season 7 on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 9/8c on AMC.