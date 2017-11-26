On Sunday's The Walking Dead, Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Tara (Alanna Masterson) hatched a plan to go kill Dwight (Austin Amelio), the Savior who's working as a double agent for Alexandria inside the Sanctuary. Daryl and Tara have had enough of Rick's (Andrew Lincoln) incremental plan, and are taking matters into their own hands to end the war quickly. We don't know exactly what they're doing, but it seems to be blowing open the door to the Sanctuary and letting the horde of walkers that's still swarming the outside inside. Killing Dwight personally will be a side mission on that plan.

Alanna is holding a grudge against Dwight because he killed her girlfriend Denise (Merritt Wever) back in Season 6. Daryl hates him for a long string of offenses, starting with betrayal, continuing through shooting him in the shoulder and ending at torture.

They both have good reasons for wanting Dwight dead, but is this plan a good idea? There are pros and cons.

Austin Amelio, The Walking Dead Photo: Gene Page/AMC

Pros: Even Austin Amelio, the guy who plays Dwight, thinks Dwight is a dick. Dwight may be helping the Alexandrians now, but has he done enough to atone for all the bad things before? Daryl and Tara obviously don't think so, but they're not the forgiving types anyway. Would the world be better off without Dwight? Maybe. But he's not really improving it with his presence.

Cons: Rick's plan is working, and Daryl and Tara (and Michonne [Danai Gurira] and Rosita [Christian Serratos]) are about to literally and figuratively blow it up. If their attack doesn't work, there will be serious consequences, the biggest of which would be all of them getting killed. Even if the rest of their plan doesn't work but they manage to kill Dwight, they'll still be without an informant in the Sanctuary, which will make it even harder to defeat the Saviors. Tara even admitted that Daryl was right to not kill Dwight when he had the chance back in the Season 7 finale. Dwight didn't mean to kill Denise and only served Negan to keep his family safe. But that doesn't really matter to Daryl and Tara, for whom revenge is a core value. They're letting emotion get in the way of reason.

What do you think? Let us know! And come back Tuesday for the poll results.

The Walking Dead continues Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.