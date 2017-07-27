The Walking Dead is all about making impossible choices. When you're living in the zombie apocalypse, every move -- big, or small -- is a decision whether you, or someone you love should survive. And over the course of seven seasons, fans have chosen their favorite characters, the ones they would throw themselves in front of a hungry walker for, if they could.

So when TV Guide headed to San Diego Comic-Con, we asked fans of the show the hard question: if you could save one character, at the expense of another character's life... Who would you choose?

And these weren't easy choices, either (you know, like Gregory or Jesus, because RIP Gregory you guys)! We brought it when asking fans which of their faves would make it to the finish line.

First up? Carol (Melissa McBride) or Daryl (Norman Reedus), with most fans choosing Carol. Kind of shocking to think that The Walking Dead's poster boy would be nixed in favor of a woman who used to be a terrified housewife -- but Carol is just that awesome.

Next up, it was Grimes versus Grimes, as we asked whether fans would save Rick (Andrew Lincoln) or Carl (Chandler Riggs). This turned out to be a little tougher, but the younger Grimes is the future of the show: just like Rick himself, we'd sacrifice the former police officer to save the cyclopean wonder boy.

And finally, the question that broke the Walking Dead Family in half: Maggie (Lauren Cohan) or Michonne (Danai Gurira)? Complicating matters is Maggie's ongoing pregnancy, which seemed to drive some fans to protect her -- and others to throw her under the (potentially literal) bus.

Watch the rest of our video above to see other fans' answers -- and which would you choose?

The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, October 22 at 9/8c.