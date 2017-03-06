Christine Evangelista is the star of E!'s glossy new series The Arrangement, which is a big change from her previous job as Sherry on AMC's grimy The Walking Dead, where she became a semi-voluntary member of Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) harem in order to protect her husband Dwight (Austin Amelio) before fleeing, possibly never to be seen again. Possibly!

"I'm just as curious as you are to see where she's gonna go," Evangelista told TVGuide.com last week at NBC's midseason previews.

Sherry was a small but important character. Daryl (Norman Reedus) first met her in Season 6, when she, Dwight and her sister Tina (Liz E. Morgan) were trying to escape Negan and the Saviors. Tina died and Dwight stole Daryl's motorcycle and crossbow, but they later decided to return to Negan, since life on the run was too hard. Sherry joined Negan's harem and Dwight became one of Negan's top lieutenants (after Negan burnt his face with an iron), and things were copacetic for a little while.

But then Dwight took Daryl prisoner, and it all became too much for Sherry to bear. She hated Negan, and she hated what Dwight had become. She blamed herself for turning him into the shell of a man he is now. So she helped Daryl escape, and then she she fled for the second time, leaving a note for Dwight explaining why she did what she did and expressing that she doesn't expect to survive on her own.

But as far as we know, she's still alive out there somewhere, since we never saw her die. However, if she is still alive, she'd better hope she never gets caught. Even Evangelista doesn't think things will turn out well for Sherry if Negan ever finds her.

"I can't even imagine what Negan would do if he tracks her down," she says. "She got away once. I don't think it's going to happen a second time."

Evangelista talks about The Walking Dead in present tense, which could mean that Sherry's story is still in progress. She says she hasn't fantasized about what Sherry's gruesome death scene would be, deferring to the writers who are so good at coming up with those scenarios, "if that's the case."

Could that mean that the writers know exactly what happened to Sherry, and eventually they're going to show us?

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.