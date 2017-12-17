[Warning: This post contains spoilers for the midseason finale of The Walking Dead.]

If anyone was harboring secret theories about Carl (Chandler Riggs) making a miraculous recovery from his walker bite on the midseason finale of The Walking Dead, Riggs' latest move surely debunks them: his zombie apocalypse hair has officially been chopped off!

Ever since The Walking Dead's third season, Carl's hair has been growing longer and longer, with no sign of stopping. Most fans consider it a symbolic gesture, since we know his mother Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies) used to cut his hair; thus his luscious locks are kind of a permanent reminder of her death.

But in recent years... it's gotten a little absurd. Executive producer Greg Nicotero told Entertainment Weekly last year that the extra length was an effort to hide the bandage covering Carl's missing eye, but the shaggy hair still looked pretty unmanageable in recent seasons. We can only imagine how badly poor Chandler Riggs wanted to get a quick trim.

Now that Carl has been killed off The Walking Dead, though, Riggs took the opportunity to shear that unsightly mop, tweeting out a photo of his new do. "[I] feel so exposed like a naked mole rat or something," he joked.

new hair who dis pic.twitter.com/fHq22R5I3C — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) December 16, 2017

It's also worth noting that he looks about ten years younger with his hair back to normal length, but that could just be the lack of dirt, grime and walker guts all over him.

The Walking Dead returns Feb. 25 on AMC.