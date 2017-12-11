Warning: This post contains spoilers from The Walking Dead's midseason finale. Proceed with caution.

Someone's not happy with The Walking Dead's latest casualty.

William Riggs, the father of actor Chandler Riggs, took to Facebook to air his grievances over the apocalyptic series killing off his son's character in the midseason finale, per The Hollywood Reporter.

"Watching [showrunner Scott] Gimple fire my son two weeks before his 18th birthday after telling him they wanted him for the next 3 years was disappointing," he reportedly wrote on Facebook in response to a commenter asking how he felt about Sunday's episode. "I never trusted Gimple or AMC but Chandler did. I know how much it hurt him. But we do know how absolutely lucky we have been to be a part of it all and appreciate all the love from fans all these years!"

The jaw-dropping finale revealed that Carl had been bitten by a zombie while trying to save Siddiq's (Avi Nash) life a few days prior. According to Gimple, this means it's the end of the road for Rick Grimes' floppy-haired son. "This is a one-way ticket," he said on Talking Dead. "But the things we see in the next episode are so important to his life and the other characters' lives."

Carl will appear one more time when the show returns in February for what promises to be an emotional send-off for the OG character.

The Walking Dead returns Sunday, Feb. 25 at 9/8c on AMC.