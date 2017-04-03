Now Playing The Walking Dead: What Will Happen When Carol and Daryl Reunite?

(Spoilers for the Season 7 finale of The Walking Dead follow; read at your own risk!)

The Walking Dead ended its seventh season on Sunday with the death of one of its main characters, but that doesn't mean we won't see that character reunited with Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln. In the season finale, Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) killed herself in order to give Rick's group a chance against Negan and his marauders, and if Lincoln has his way, he'll be joining her on her next project: CBS All-Access' Star Trek: Discovery.

"She's an incredible personality with incredible grace and strength and tenacity," Lincoln told Variety. "She's a very impressive woman. She will be leading that starship with the same class and fortitude. That is going to be one happy spaceship. I'd love to beam myself up at some point in some kind of Greg Nicotero special effects makeup."

Well that settles it then. Let's make it happen and turn him into a Borg.

Martin-Green was cast as the Star Trek spin-off's lead back in December, leading many to correctly predict her Walking Dead character's demise from the show that's known for killing off its cast. Lincoln's Rick made it away beaten up but alive, which isn't surprising considering he's the main star.

Star Trek: Discovery makes its debut later this year on CBS before moving exclusively to CBS All-Access. The Walking Dead will likely return for Season 8 this fall.