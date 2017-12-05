Last week's episode of The Walking Dead saw the triumphant return of everyone's favorite armored junkyard zombie who Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) had to wrestle with for the second time, this time in nothing but his underwear. But if you thought that scene was a feast for the eyes, you ought to know that Lincoln was pulling for a far more revealing showdown.

In a new behind-the-scenes video from AMC exploring the episode "Time for After," Lincoln admitted that if he'd had his way, he would have battled that walker with his boots on... and nothing else. "I was desperate to be naked," the actor said. "But they wouldn't let me be naked! I said, 'One take,' I said, 'Please, with just the cowboy boots. Let's do that.' And for some reason, AMC weren't completely comfortable."

For some reason, indeed. (Geez, AMC. Let a guy have a little fun, won't ya?) But that wasn't the only tweak the star of The Walking Dead wanted to make to the script; earlier in the episode, when Rick is being held captive and sexually harassed by the laconic, pervy Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh), Lincoln, once again, pushed to make things a little more awkward.

"Surely Michonne comes to save Rick and sees him naked and he says, 'It's not what it looks like!'" the actor explained. "I wanted that scene!"

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.