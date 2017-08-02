It's a lovely coincidence that The Walking Dead's Season 8 premiere is also its 100th episode. AMC's megahit zombie drama has made it this far with no end in sight thanks to the support of its ravenously devoted fanbase, and the people involved in the show know that. So they made a video thanking the fans for turning the show into a phenomenon beyond their wildest dreams.

The tribute kicked off with Facebook a live intro that Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride shot while they were hanging out off-set (unless there's a gas grill and an in-ground pool at Alexandria we haven't seen yet), and it's very cute. Reedus talks while McBride hides behind him and gives hand-gesture commentary on what he's saying.

Then it moves into a more polished on-set video where the main cast including Andrew Lincoln, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Chandler Riggs, Lennie James and Jeffrey Dean Morgan declare their love for the #TWDFamily.

Check it out:

JDM mentions that he's been part of a few shows that have incredible fans but none with the level of devotion of The Walking Dead. You hear that, Supernatural fans? Step your game up!

The Walking Dead's 100th episode and Season 8 premiere airs Sunday, Oct. 22 at 9/8c on AMC.