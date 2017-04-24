Artists on teams Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and Gwen Stefani belted out their best on The Voice Monday, in an attempt to keep a spot in the game. But the dozen eggs in the race will soon become 11. Though we won't know until The Voice returns who'll be singing a farewell song, we do know which performances likely spell B-Y-E for someone. Who will it be? Check out this rundown of the performances, below.

DEFINITELY SAFE

Brennley Brown, Team Gwen -- "Long Long Time" by Linda Ronstadt

Purely masterful. As Shania said, "This is as good as it gets."

Stephanie Rice, Team Alicia "White Flag" by Dido

It started out a little -- how do I say this nicely? -- boring, with Stephanie putting more of her huggable personality and emotion on display than her voice, at least initially. Like a boulder rolling downhill though, her voice gained intensity and ended with a quivering power that seemed to stun everyone.

Troy Ramey, Team Gwen -- "Free Fallin'" by Tom Petty

Simple, clean and lovely, Troy's take on this '80s hit all the right beats -- tender where he needed to be, forceful elsewhere. As Shania said, he's a true stylist. It's likely though, that voters will gravitate to an artist who's more showy and "jazz hands" than him as we get closer to the finish line.

Aliyah Moulden, Team Blake -- "Heat Wave" by Martha and the Vandellas

So talented, that one! She still sounds, occasionally, like a young tyke doing a great grown-up impersonation -- really apparent when she's singing old-school material like this -- but it's hard not to be knocked out by her athletic voice.

Chris Blue, Team Alicia -- "Love and Happiness" by Al Green

Chris really put some down-home stank on Reverend Al's already soul-soaked classic -- delivering what was probably his best performance of the season. Even though he was wailing all over the place, he had finesse and control over his voice, bringing everyone to their feet by the end of it.

Lauren Duski, Team Blake -- "Lord I Hope This Day Is Good" by Don Williams

Lauren's performance was deceptive in the sense that she didn't whip out a ton of bells, whistles and fireworks but instead just delivered a smooth and crisp turn that made her sound like a pro.

Vanessa Ferguson, Team Alicia -- "A Song for You" by Donny Hathaway

Whew! As Alicia noted, Donny Hathaway -- and this song in particular -- is like a sacred text. And while Vanessa has certainly done better during her tenure on the show, she still slayed this with a tightly controlled and appropriately haunting try. Is she going to win this thing?

Stephanie Rice, The Voice

PROBABLY SAFE

TSoul, Team Blake -- "Always On My Mind" by Willie Nelson

Shania was right in rehearsals: TSoul's a great vocalist, but has a tendency to rely on loop-de-loop runs rather than holding a simple, sturdy note. When he did, he gave you major feels; when he got too carried away, it felt distracting. Both Shania and Blake alluded to that after his performance, saying stuff like they "felt his soul" or how he "got lost," which weren't knocks per se but not kudos on the quality of the performance either.

Jesse Larson "Make You Feel My Love" by Adele

Adam swore this was the performance that was going to put him on the map but Jesse sounded nasal and restrained. He has a great voice when he finds the deep, smokier notes that complement him but this song didn't allow for that.

IN JEOPARDY

Mark Isaiah, Team Adam "One Dance" by Drake

As Shania said, Mark is adorable, ins't he? He's got the smooth cherubic face that is practically begging to be put on posters, notebooks, stickers and whatnot. Sadly though, this interpretation of Drake's hit as an R&B ballad was a let down. We could see in the rehearsals this was going to be tricky and, well, not all those kinks were worked out. It was just an awkward idea to begin with, and his straining and uneven runs didn't exactly make it better.

Lilli Passero, Team Adam "Man, I Feel Like a Woman" by Shania Twain

Poor thing. I can't even imagine the pressure you'd be under while performing a marquee artist's song in front of her -- especially after you'd been sick. She started out sounding like she was being pushed down a hill in a barrel and though she recovered midway, it never really got past...Shania karaoke.

Hunter Plake, Team Gwen -- "Somebody That I Used to Know" by Goyte

Hunter seemed to strain through this retro hipster ditty, and it ultimately come off as forgettable.

It's very likely one of these three is going home in the next elimination. Who do you think it should be?

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.