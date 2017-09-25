The Voice kicked off Season 13 on Monday night with some big voices and a little bit of shoe-throwing from new judge, Jennifer Hudson.

The Grammy, Golden Globe and Oscar winner - who previous judged on The Voice UK - could not contain her excitement during part one of the blind auditions, which pit her against Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Miley Cyrus (who returns after appearing in Season 11) in assembling the best group of singers for their team in the competition.

Hudson ended the first night with a formidable crew so far that includes church singer and drag queen, Chris Weaver. "You sang me right up out this chair," she told him before throwing her shoe as a sign of respect. Weaver opted to go with her because "we come from a similar place."

Plus, after threatening the other judges not to push their button, she was able to nab 15-year-old Shi'Ann Jones whose powerful voice inspired Hudson to turn around. Rounding out her wins for the night was soul singer Lucas Holiday, who won her over with his rendition of Maxwell's "This Woman's Work." Hudson even joined him on stage for an impromptu duet.

However, not all of her attempts to secure a singer were victorious. She lost country singer Mitchell Lee to Blake and soul singer Brandon Showell, who admitted to being a fan of hers, to Adam. While she may have lost out on a few great singers, her enthusiastic reactions clearly won the night.

This is how excited I am to see @IAMJHUD on #TheVoice Glooooreeeeeeee!! pic.twitter.com/o73D0rw4Cc — Samuel Adam (@SamuelDaWriter) September 26, 2017

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.