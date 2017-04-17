The Voice kicked off its live playoffs Monday, with singers on Team Blake Shelton and Team Alicia Keys shouting and shoo-be-doo-be-dooing for a spot in the Top 12. The fight was fierce from the get-go, with standouts on both teams making it clear that picking winners and losers would be tough. Here's who's moving ahead, and who got sent home.

TEAM BLAKE

Moving on to Top 12: TSoul, Aliyah Moulden, Lauren Duski





Eliminated: Casi Joy, Felicia Temple, Aaliyah Rose

Notable performances from singers in Top 12:

- TSoul, "Knock on Wood" by Eddie Floyd. As he often does, TSoul relied a lot on complicated, old-school Baptist church hollerin' runs that unfortunately reveal where his voice strains. Of course, his strains could have been due to the fact that he was working that stage like a drag queen lip synching for her life, doing everything from one-legged hops, spins and that crossed-legged-to-standing move that looked like something you'd try to do in a fitness class with only moderate level of success. Especially if you're trying to sing. That said, his schtick worked: Blake advanced him.

- Aliyah Moulden, "Mercy" by Duffy. Aliyah had impressive, confident command over this track and she was as cute as a Hello Kitty plush toy while doing it too. She did, however, sound a bit like the 15-year-old that she is; as Blake indicated before her performance, she'd make a great pop singer, which is a really kind way of framing up that her voice sounds like that of a teenager. A good teenager, but still.

Notable performances from singers who got eliminated:

- Casi Joy, "Parachute" by Chris Stapleton

Despite kicking off the show with a high energy performance Adam called A+, she got sent packing.

- Felicia Temple, "Defying Gravity" from Wicked

Resurrected by Blake, Felicia made you want to root for her because she's a whole package: beautiful, bubbly and confident. Though there were one or two moments where she lost footing, she killed that ending like it had on ruby shoes and she wasn't going home without them. "I can't believe you just did that," Blake said. We can! But it mattered little in the end.

Casi Joy, The Voice





TEAM ALICIA

Moving on to Top 12: Chris Blue, Vanessa Ferguson and Stephanie Rice



Eliminated: Anatalia Villaranda, Jack Cassidy, Ashley Levin

Notable performances from singers in Top 12:

- Chris Blue, "Love on the Brain" by Rihanna

I was worried in watching his warm-up package that Chris was going to sound shrill and shriek-y but he really pulled this together, giving some muscle to it -- more muscle, arguably, than the source material. Is he the best soul singer in the game? Hard to say, but he's certainly one of the best. Gwen called him mesmerizing, which is saying a lot since her multicolored Kermit the Frog collared shirt IS the definition of mesmerizing.

- Vanessa Ferguson, "Lean On" by Major Lazer

What a talent! While working an Ellen DeGeneres-approved pantsuit and sneakers ensemble topped off with a dramatic hat from the Janelle Monae collection, Ferguson showed she's the real deal: tickling the digital ivories and masterfully making the EDM tune her own. As Adam says, "You're ready. You're ready to do this now." Is she the one to beat?

- Stephanie Rice, "Every Breath You Take" by The Police

Wow! We already knew Stephanie poured her entire self into her songs, but she really took things to the next level this time. Her interpretation was slower, more deliberate and more mysterious than the one we all know and love, and it earned her a spot in the Top 12.

Notable performances from singers who got eliminated:

- Anatalia Villaranda "Stand By Me" by Ben E. King

Filipino firecracker Anatalia has been a pure delight to watch from Day 1 in this competition and once again, she cartwheeled her way right into your heart with a nearly perfect rendition of this soul classic. Though she often seems like her veins pump soda instead of blood and that if she got too excited she'd explode and send candy shooting out of her head, she was steady and measured, sounding like a pro. The perpetually happy camper will be over this loss in no time.

- Ashley Levin "I Can't Stand the Rain" by Ann Peebles

Ashley really slayed this song, sounding very much like a Nashville veteran. Infusing her rendition with equal parts country, soul and rock, Ashley sounded ready to share a stage with the Miranda Lamberts and Carrie Underwoods of the world, and now she has that chance.

Which of Monday's performances was your favorite?

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.