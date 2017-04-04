Part two of The Voice's knockouts continued Tuesday -- sending some true talents packing. Who went home and who's going to the live playoffs? Check out our recap of the action below.

The matchup: Anatalia Villaranda singing "Two Black Cadillacs" by Carrie Underwood vs Dawson Coyle doing "Demons" Imagine Dragons

How'd it go? Poor Dawson was a goner after party in a petite package Antatalia howled that song like nobody's business. She's a force -- a clear contender to make it to the end -- and frankly, even if he hadn't followed her, Dawson's melancholy rendition would've still felt flat.

Eliminated: Dawson

Moving on to live playoffs: Anatalia Villaranda, joining Chris Blue and Ashley Levin

Team Blake Shelton

The matchup: Enid Ortiz crooning "When We Were Young" by Adele vs TSoul belting "These Arms of Mine" by Otis Redding

How'd it go?: Aw, this was tough because these two are so nice to each other and so cute, you wanna pinch their cheeks and make them friendship bracelets. Also, both of them chose (unnecessarily) difficult material. Adele you don't do unless you've got a unnaturally amazing voice (or you're supremely drunk at karaoke) and the admittedly less than confident singer was just better than average. TSoul's moanin', whinin' and beggin' was -- while not a vocal triumph -- at least a good show.

Eliminated: Enid Ortiz

Moving on to live playoffs: TSoul, joining Casi

The Voice - Anatalia Villaranda

Team Gwen Stefani

The matchup: Aaliyah Rose singing "Like I'm Going to Lose You" by Meghan Trainor vs Brennley Brown singing "Up to the Mountain" by Kelly Clarkson

How'd it go?: Aaliyah was absolutely lovely -- down to her adorable T-shirt and floaty maxi skirt outfit -- but, if we're being super rigid about it (as we should be since this competition is kind of a big deal) there were points in her performance that her voice wobbled. And anyway, once Brennley got going it was game over. To quote Alicia: "What?" and "Whoa!" Yeah. She bodied it and made me get a little goosebump-y.

Eliminated: Aaliyah Rose...who was stolen by Blake in the last second!

Moving on to live playoffs: Brennley

Did the eliminated contestants deserve to go? Who was your favorite?

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.