The Voice is getting more intense by the day, with the Top 12 artists on Teams Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and Gwen Stefani pulling out every talent in their arsenals to be Season 12's champion.

Sure, the singing competition is thrilling -- some clear frontrunners are apparent -- but a less-discussed, equally important battle has been taking place nowhere near the stage: the battle for Craziest Style supremacy between Gwen Stefani and last season's coach Miley Cyrus, who'll bring her signature Crazy Cat Lady ensembles back to the show in Season 13. Both immensely talented women are known for being style renegades, regularly wearing ridiculous (but low-key fabulous) outfits that would make even Lady Gaga be like, "I don't know, don't you think it's too much?"

The Voice: who's advancing to the Top 12?

It's still not clear if Gwen's impossibly cool body will swivel in one of The Voice's chairs next season too -- her and Miley's combined use of colors, accessories and previously unheard of shapes might prevent anyone from actually paying attention to the singers -- but until the day comes that their kook war happens in real time, we can consult archives for a ruler. Who's got the craziest style? Let's find out!

Round# 1: L.A.M.B. Chop Chef vs. Party in the U.S.A.

Gwen's dress is half early Destiny's Child and half Muppets' Swedish Chef hat, adorned with some craft store googly eyes to make it FASHION. Is it ridiculous? Absolutely. But the staggering amount of bling on her arms and fingers says that whatever she's wearing is more important than our entire lives. Miley, meanwhile, is dressed like The Flying Nun if she went to a gay pride parade in 2008.

Winner: Miley Cyrus





Round #2: Harajuku Harlot vs. Fancy Cookie

Gwen's mashup of an honorable geisha and a girl working the red-light district in outer space trumps Miley's very adorable turn as a life-size gourmet cookie from Dean & Deluca with sugar pearls on it.

Winner: Gwen Stefani





Round #3: Fringe Diva vs Pom-Pom Perfection

This one's hard! Gwen opened Season 12 in this amazing shimmery number that gave us serious Studio 54 vibes. It's wild, for sure, but super glamorous and delicate too, telling everyone, "You're not allowed to touch me." (Also, catch how that hat is coming nowhere close to her head.) Miley, on the other hand, is wearing what looks like cut up pom-poms that used to belong to cheerleaders at David Bowie's High School in Heaven, along with some earrings she found at the Dollar Store.

Winner: Miley Cyrus





Round #4: Hot Geometry Teacher vs. Banana Lady

Gwen, while definitely still cray cray in this number, looks like the geometry teacher of every 10th-grade boy's dreams, while Miley is serving up some borderline culturally appropriated Chiquita Banana realness. One of Miley's signature flourishes is the use of rave culture accessories, like those rainbow bangles and face jewelry -- the latter of which used to be Gwen's thing. Guess she's been there, done that?

Winner: Miley Cyrus

Round #5: The Amazing Technicolor Bolero vs. Vintage Funk

In our last battle, we'll start with Miley, whose trippy patterned look is not that far off from something you might see in a high-end store -- or perhaps recent Gucci campaigns. Gwen meanwhile, reminded us she's still Queen of Quirk in this shrug that looks like a very expensive Christmas tree skirt, with thigh-high boots. While Miley's look would cause people on the street to say, "Girl, you're wild but I love it," Gwen's would elicit, "You call me if you need to talk, okay?" and therefore wins this round.

Winner: Gwen Stefani

That officially makes Miley Cyrus the craziest dresser of the two -- for now. There's still plenty of time in this season of The Voice for Gwen to up the ante with, I dunno, a dress made of recycled Blake Shelton boots.

Who do you think has the wildest style?

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.