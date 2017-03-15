Let the games begin! The Voice's blind auditions are over, and the 48 contestants now battling for the top spot in the 12th season of NBC's vocal showdown are in place. The four coaches now each have a dozen people on their squads -- folks who'll now be belting out their best "Ooh baby oohs" in the battle rounds, which start Monday. That's when the coaches will pit two of their own team members against each other in "dueling duets" (which sounds like something you wanna safeguard antsy pets from) to choose who's strongest. It's also when we'll start to see advisors: DJ Khaled (with Alicia Keys); John Legend (for team Adam Levine); Luke Bryan (for Blake Shelton) and Celine Dion (for Gwen Stefani's team).

Before all that gets underway though, we thought we'd take a step back and see exactly how these teams -- the full lineups for each of which are below -- came to be. All the coaches have their own distinct styles in selecting artists; here's a very unscientific assessment of their approaches.

Adam Levine, The Voice

Adam Levine

Persona: Your Long Lost Bro

Intel: Always ready with a wisecrack -- and the sense that there's a vape pen and/or a brewski under his chair -- Adam makes his charges feel like he'll swoop them up in a loving headlock and impart cool-guy knowledge like how to sing so girls (or boys) will like you. So far this season, Adam has tended to overcompensate for being passed over for other coaches, which only ramps up the intensity of his hard-yet-appealing sales pitches. It's from a good place though: Very fond of singers with soul and/or an edge, Adam projects a sensitivity and sense of caring that feels really genuine. He's a big bro with a heart.

Motto: "Dude! No, seriously. Dude."

Hallmarks: Upbeat compliments, cute self-depreciation

Best attribute: Gushing over singers he likes and offering encouragement

Weakness: Blake, and whining about losing out to Blake

Greatest success story: Billy Gilman, Season 11's outstanding 2nd place winner



Full team:

Taylor Alexander

Gaby Borromeo

Sheena Brook

Malik Davage

Kawan DeBose

Hanna Eyre

Johnny Hayes

Mark Isaiah

Jesse Larson

Julien Martinez

Nala Price

Josh West

Alicia Keys, The Voice

Alicia Keys:

Persona: Earth Mother

Intel: Practically radiating patchouli and a quiet hum from lots of meditation, Alicia conveys a kind of ever-present calm -- and a sense that she knows exactly what she's looking for in a member of her team. She tends to gravitate toward singers whose voices convey the sense that this isn't their first time here -- not The Voice, mind you, but life itself -- and are receptive to her advice on how to use music to become fully enlightened.

Motto: "Show me your soul!"

Hallmarks: Verbal hugs, actual hugs, really deep advice about being true to yourself

Best attribute: Reminding contestants that they're unique, special and have a story to share

Weakness: Defaulting to singers close to her R&B/soul wheelhouse

Greatest success story: Wé McDonald, the New York teenager she helped get to the finals in Season 11

Full team:

Chris Blue

Jack Cassidy

RJ Collins

Vanessa Ferguson

Lauryn Judd

Lilli Passero

Hunter Plake

Missy Robertson

Quizz Swanigan

Felicia Temple

Autumn Turner

Anatalia Villaranda

Gwen Stefani, The Voice

Gwen Stefani:

Persona: Ms. Most Popular

Intel: Gwen Stefani is flawless and she knows it; her singular blend of squeaky peppiness, glamour and yes, extensive music knowledge obtained over decades (she's 47!) is unsurpassed. As vast as her education in music is though, Gwen more than anything seems to be seeking people a lot like her: confident, not easily defined and looking to have a good time. Which is not to say seriousness about the competition isn't important to her. She's discerning, for sure, but folks who don't have skills, swagger and sunshine in their voices aren't going to hang out with The Voice's version of the cheerleading squad captain.

Motto: "We could have so much fun together!"

Hallmarks: Charm, big smiles, being gorgeous

Best attributes: Versatility/experience across multiple genres including pop, punk, ska and hip-hop

Weakness: Blake Shelton

Greatest success story: Nabbing this season's frontrunner JChosen



Full team:

Jozy Bernadette J Chosen Johnny Gates Savannah Leighton Davina Leone Kenny P Troy Ramey Stephanie Rice Aaliyah Rose Brandon Royal Caroline Sky Sammie Zonana





Blake Shelton, The Voice

Blake Shelton:

Persona: The Wise, Sneaky Owl

Intel: Blake's goofy Southern charm act is a cover for his cunning -- and his gift for being able to quickly hear (and get) some of the strongest competitors in the game. That's not always due to his talent-scouting ability -- nor his comfort recognizing talent across country, soul, rock and more. Blake is not above using some tricks to get people for his team -- as he did earlier in Season 12's blind auditions when he snatched contestant Enid Ortiz from other coaches' clutches at the last minute. His approach clearly works: of the current lineup of coaches, he's won the most at five times.

Motto: "You want to win, right?

Hallmarks: Dispensing wisdom, laid-back nonchalance

Best attributes: Southern gentility, ability to annoy Adam without trying

Weakness: Mind games and dirty tricks that undermine his superiority

Greatest success story: Sundance Head, his most recent winner, from Season 11



Full team:



Brennley Brown Dawson Coyle Lauren Duski Josh Hoyer Casi Joy Ashley Levin Aliyah Moulden Enid Ortiz Valerie Ponzio Andrea Thomas Micah Tryba TSoul



The Voice airs Monday and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.