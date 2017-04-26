On Tuesday's episode of The Voice, Adam Levine paid tribute to Christina Grimmie, a former finalist on his team who was tragically murdered last June.

Grimmie's family was in the audience for the special memorial, and Levine addressed them directly before taking the stage. "God, I loved her so much," he said. "I miss her. It's unfair she is not here. We are going to sing a little song tonight, and I am going to be singing every word to her in her honor. Thank you guys for being here. Christina, we love you."

Levine led his team members Jesse Larson, Lilli Passero and Mark Isaiah in an emotional performance of The Beatles' "Hey Jude."

The Voice: Who's getting eliminated next?

Earlier in the hour, host Carson Daly announced that a special organization has been created in Grimmie's honor. "Tonight, in memory of our good friend and along with Christina's family, we're honored to help announce the creation of the Christina Grimmie Foundation, benefiting those impacted by gun violence and families just like her own, affected by breast cancer," Daly revealed. "Thank you for letting us be a part of this very important moment. And Christina, we can feel your spirit here at The Voice every single day and we love and miss you dearly."

Grimmie was only 22 years old when she was fatally shot by Kevin Loibl, 27, while signing autographs after a performance in Orlando last June. Loibl was said to have been obsessed with Grimmie and traveled to Orlando for the sole purpose of killing her. After he shot the singer twice, he turned the gun on himself.