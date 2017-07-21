We finally have our first look at Vikings Season 5!

History dropped the trailer for the new season during the Vikings panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, when they also revealed that the drama would return with a two-hour season premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 9/8c.

And if you were hoping Ragnar's sons would find a way to come together after Ivar (Alex Høh Andersen) rashly murdered Sigurd (David Lindström) at the end of Season 4, you are gravely mistaken (and really, you should probably get your head checked since of course that was never going to happen). In fact, things have only gotten worse for the band of brothers. In Season 5, the Lothbrok family will become embroiled in an all-out civil war.

Ivar, now leading the Great Heathen Army and allied with King Harald (Peter Franzen), has turned his sights on Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), forcing all his brothers to choose a side once and for all. And based on the footage, it appears as though Hvitserk (Marco Islø) will stand by Ivar in his quest to avenge Aslaug while Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) and Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) will fight with Lagertha.

But Season 5 won't just be about the enemies within Viking society. Jonthan Rhys Meyers will join the cast as Bishop Heahmund, a religious warrior who will be the perfect foil for Ivar.

Vikings Season 5 premieres Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 9/8c on History.