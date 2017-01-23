Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The Vampire Diaries is welcoming back a host of familiar faces this week.

The CW released new photos from Friday's episode, aptly titled "Nostalgia's a Bitch," showcasing the beyond-the-grave return of Tyler Lockwood (Michael Trevino) and Sheriff Forbes (Marguerite MacIntyre).

As if you could possibly forget, Tyler was murdered by Damon (Ian Somerhalder) earlier this season and Caroline's (Candice King) mother succumbed to cancer in Season 6. However, both characters are back this week thanks to Sybil's (Nathalie Kelley) devious new revenge on Damon.

In order to get back at him, Sybil puts Damon into a catatonic state, prompting Caroline and Bonnie (Kat Graham) to enter his mind in an attempt to save him. There, the duo run into faces from the past, including - but not necessarily limited to - Sheriff Forbes and Tyler.

Will they also meet up with Jeremy (Steven R. McQueen) or Vicki (Kayla Ewell)? Will Grams (Jasmine Guy) and Jenna (Sara Canning) make one last appearance as well?

You'll have to tune into The Vampire Diaries Friday at 8/7c on the CW to find out!

Candice Accola and Marguerite MacIntyre, The Vampire Diaries

Michael Trevino, The Vampire Diaries

(Full Disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of the CW's parent companies.)