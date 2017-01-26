Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

This is a huge, but not entirely unexpected, relief for Vampire Diaries fans: Nina Dobrev is officially returning for the series finale.

The actress, who left the CW drama in Season 6, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a script for the March 10 final episode, entitled "I Was Feeling Epic." The title is a nod to a quote from Stefan's (Paul Wesley) late friend Lexi, who memorably uttered the line in the first season.

Dobrev starred as Elena Gilbert, along with playing a slew of doppelgangers, including Katherine, Amara and Tatia. She lent her voice in the Season 7 finale, when the Sybil (Nathalie Kelley) used Elena's voice to trick Damon (Ian Somerhalder), but she hasn't appeared onscreen since Elena's life was linked to Bonnie's (Kat Graham) and she was put in a magical coma in the Season 6 finale.

The Vampire Diaries creator Julie Plec has always been vocal about her intention to have Dobrev back for the series finale. Following the actress' announcement, Plec released a statement sharing her excitement that they were able to make Dobrev's return a reality. "I'm thrilled to bring this show to an end the way we always intended -- with Nina back to help us say goodbye."

Added executive producer Kevin Williamson: "I'm so excited to have Nina back to ensure our farewell episode is truly epic!"

The Vampire Diaries airs Fridays at 8/7c on the CW. The series finale will air on March 10.

(Full Disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companies.)