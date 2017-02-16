We all suspected this was coming, but today it was confirmed: Someone is going to die on The Vampire Diaries series finale.

Entertainment Weekly reports that the March 10 finale will feature a funeral scene in which a recently returned Elena (Nina Dobrev) must say goodbye to someone she loves. The funeral was the final group scene the Vampire Diaries cast shot, but other than Dobrev, there are no hints as to who else might have been in attendance - or more importantly, who wasn't there.

But that's not to say that we don't have our guesses. We ranked the seven most likely characters to bite the dust, from least probable to 'Oh god, would they really do this to us?"

7. Jeremy Gilbert (Steven R. McQueen): We seriously doubt the writers would be so cruel as to bring Jeremy back only to kill him off almost immediately. At least, we doubt they would do that again after what happened to Tyler (Michael Trevino) earlier this season.

6. Matt Donovan (Zach Roerig): Matty Blue Eyes has made it this far, so it would be a shame if he didn't make it out alive. This season is also the first time in a long time that it's felt as though the show has known what to do with Matt. Please just let him go out on a high note!

5. Caroline Forbes (Candice King): Out of everyone on this list, Caroline would definitely deliver the most shock factor. Unlike the rest of the Mystic Falls Gang, Caroline has never felt like a tragically doomed character. She's been through some rough times, for sure, but Caroline has always represented boundless optimism and been a light within the show's darkness. It would seriously break our hearts if that light was snuffed out.

4. Alaric Saltzman (Matt Davis): We've already had to live through Alaric's death once before, so we hope the show doesn't give us a bad case of déjà vu. That being said, Alaric's death would have high emotional impact without affecting any of the show's beloved romantic couples. It could make sense.

3. Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder): To kill Damon off right when Elena came back would be beyond painful. Of course, Damon would have to die as part of a noble cause - sacrificing himself to save his brother, Elena, Mystic Falls, etc. Although heartbreaking, a grand gesture like that would finally give Damon the redemption he's always sought, proving to the world (and himself) that he really isn't that selfish monster anymore. Buffy already pulled this move, so we wouldn't be surprised if TVD followed in its footsteps.

2. Bonnie Bennett (Kat Graham) We've already seen Bonnie martyr herself countless times before. And with Enzo gone, she has nothing else to lose. But after watching Bonnie grieve for Enzo, we don't know if we can stand the idea of having to watch her die as well.

1. Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) We hate to say it, but all signs point to Stefan. Since The Vampire Diaries began, the Salvatores have been trapped in an endless cycle of hurting each other and trying to earn forgiveness. And the fact that Stefan is the one who turned Damon into a vampire remains the biggest betrayal of all. What better way to make it up to Damon then by allowing Damon to take the Cure from his blood, giving him a mortal lifetime with Elena.

There's also the chance that the Cure might kill Stefan first. Bonnie only injected Stefan with a single syringe when this show literally spent years hammering it in that you need the drink all the blood of the Cure carrier to live a normal, mortal life. We all remember what happened to Katherine when her age caught up to her after Silas took the Cure from her. And with only a few teaspoons of the Cure in Stefan's veins, who knows what the eventual side effects could be.

The Vampire Diaries airs Fridays at 8/7c on the CW.

All GIFs via Giphy

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of the CW's parent companies.)