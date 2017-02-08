Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Meteroloigists have it wrong: that water filling the streets of Atlanta at the moment probably isn't from the thunderstorms walloping the region but the symbolic tears of The Vampire Diaries cast, crew and fans mourning the last day of shooting for the series.

As Mystical Falls prepares to be a thing of the, uh, mystic past in the lead up to The CW's beloved series' finale on Friday, March 10, the people of Julie Plec's scary-good supernatural drama naturally took to social media Wednesday to celebrate-slash-grieve (celegrieve?).

The Vampire Diaries' final season might be its best one yet

Plec shared a pic of an epic cake that we're guessing is filled with lemon and lime. (Get it, bittersweet? No? OK.)

Elsewhere, Paul Wesley snapped a somewhat somber-looking picture with co-creator Kevin Williamson, Matthew Davis got a bit mushy, Candice King got all 21st century with her farewell and Nina Dobrev did a fan dedication. Aw!

Well, kids...

That's a wrap for Alaric!



Thank you supporting us along this crazy journey. It's been a real honor.



I love you all! — Matthew Davis (@ImMatthew_Davis) February 8, 2017





#tvdforever A video posted by Candice King (@craccola) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:58am PST





Thank you for standing outside in the cold all day,but more than that for watching,loving and supporting us for the past 8 years #TVDForever pic.twitter.com/QDba5kRJOT — Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) February 3, 2017



The Vampire Diaries airs Fridays at 8/7c on the CW.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of the CW's parent companies.)