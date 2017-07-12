Alas, a new hero has risen and he's... not that super.

Amazon released the first trailer for The Tick on Wednesday, reintroducing the world to the blue crime-fighter who doesn't have many powers. Sure, he possesses super strength and has a heart of gold, but that seems to be the extent of his abilities. Still, he's the underdog we can't help but root for.

Comprised of 12 episodes, the first season of the superhero comedy centers on an accountant named Arthur Everest (Griffin Newman) who realizes that his city is owned by a super villain everyone thought was long dead. Having no powers whatsoever, he teams up with a strange, yet endearing hero named The Tick (Peter Serafinowicz). Together, they try to save the city and thwart a few other crimes along the way.

The first half of the season arrives on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Aug. 25 and the remaining half will be released in early 2018.