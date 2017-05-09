Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The Strain is still not quite contained.

FX has announced that its thriller series -- an adaptation of The Strain book trilogy by Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan executive-produced by Carlton Cuse and the co-authors -- will return for a fourth and final season this summer.

In the new season, nine months will have passed since the events of Season 3, with the vampiric strigoi in command of the despairing world as they finally roam the world in daylight after being triggered by an apocalyptic nuclear event. Mankind will be subservient to the Master and his "Partnership" which dominates the human race, but there's still hope that the disbanded heroes of seasons past can overcome their personal hardships to save themselves and each other from these creepy beings.

Sounds like we'll have enough nightmare fodder to last all summer with this new leg of the show.

The Strain, FX

Stars Corey Stoll, David Bradley, Jonathan Hyde, Kevin Durand, Ruta Gedmintas, Miguel Gomez, Richard Sammel, Max Charles and Rupert Penry-Jones are expected to return for the final season.

The Strain Season 4 launches Sunday, July 16 at 10/9c on FX.