This year, Pierce Brosnan returns for his first major TV role since Remington Steele. The former James Bond stars as rugged, beautifully bearded Texan oil tycoon Eli McCullough on AMC's The Son.

"I've been looking for something like this for the past four or five years," Brosnan told reporters during the Television Critics Association's winter previews Saturday. "I've really had a yearning to go back to TV. And I was watching all these great shows appear on the horizon season after season and this one came to me graciously and gloriously out of left field ... It's a different landscape than when I joined TV back in the early '80s completely, so it's a different beast. Consequently, for the audience, it's exhilarating."

Check out all our TCA coverage

Like the Philipp Meyer book it's based upon, The Son tells the sweeping 150-year family saga of the McCullough family, tracing the transformation of the patriarch Eli (Brosnan) from a good man to a calculating killer as he builds his ranching and oil dynasty.

Pierce Brosnan, The Son

Due to the spanning nature of the storyline, Brosnan knows his character will have to leave the show eventually. "I have signed on for three seasons of this show," the actor said. "So I don't know. We'll see where the wind takes us. Of course, there will come a time to bow out ... and then I shall probably go on and be the narrator," Brosnan joked.

However, once Brosnan leaves The Son, don't expect him to ever return to a series with a 22-episode season. "I couldn't do that," Brosnan said. "I don't really have the heart or the wish or desire to do such brutal episodic TV like that. This 10 episodes is very manageable and doable."

The Son premieres Saturday, April 8 at 9/8c on AMC.