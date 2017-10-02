The Simpsons closed its Season 29 premiere on Sunday night with a statement of solidarity with Puerto Rico, which has been devastated by Hurricane Maria.

The episode ended with a still image of the residents of Springfield gathered around a Puerto Rican flag being held up by the family. The idea of coming together is reinforced by the fact that Bart is being held up by his bully Nelson Muntz and Homer is being held up by his sisters-in-law Selma and Patty, with whom he doesn't get along with on the show.

Lisa, always the show's conscience, has a tear running down her face, while Marge is holding a sign that says "UNIDO," which means united.

The Simpsons

The inclusion of the image could be a shot at President Trump, who tweeted disparaging things about the mayor of San Juan and said that the people of Puerto Rico "want everything to be done for them" in relief efforts. Puerto Rico is a territory of the United States, and the people who live there are American citizens. The Simpsons has taken anti-Trump stands in bonus content before.

More importantly, the image is encouraging viewers to do their own part to combat the devastation in Puerto Rico. The image includes the social media handles of relief organizations for viewers to donate to, including UNICEF, One America Appeal and Save the Children.

The Simpsons airs Sundays at 8/7c on Fox.