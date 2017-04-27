The Simpsons is getting very topical this week.

Fox's animated series, which infamously predicted a Donald Trump presidency back in 2000, released a short called "Donald Trump's First 100 Days in Office" on Wednesday that reviews the president's accomplishments in these early days of his tenure, and finds him lacking.

The video -- which promotes this Sunday's episode, "Looking for Mr. Goodbart," but won't be in the episode itself -- depicts a White House in chaos, with overmatched Press Secretary Sean Spicer hanging himself as a resignation letter and advisor Kellyanne Conway fleeing, saying "I am not replacing him." Trump's dueling advisors Jared Kushner and Steve Bannon are choking each other the way Homer chokes Bart.

Meanwhile, Trump (voiced by Dan Castellanata) is in bed, books like "Killing a Good Thing" by Bill O'Reilly strewn about, listing off his accomplishments in his first 100 days.

"Lowered my golf handicap, my Twitter following increased by 700 and finally, we can shoot hibernating bears," he says. "My boys will love that."

Donald Trump, The Simpsons

His hair is alternately a small dog or a robot.

An aide comes in with a bill for him to read that will lower taxes for only Republicans. "Can't Fox News read it and I'll watch what they say?" he asks.

He turns on the TV and sees his daughter Ivanka taking over Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court. "You can buy Ivanka's robe with gavel earrings for only 1000 rubles," says the announcer.

It cuts out to two average Americans, Homer and Marge Simpson, watching the same news report.

"Oh God, this is horrible," moans Marge, pulling a container of pills out of her hair. She gulps down the last handful and says "this was supposed to last me the whole four years!"

Out in the kitchen, ICE agents are taking Grandpa away.

It ends with a voiceover over a calendar: "One hundred days. We are 6.8% of the way home," -- that is, until the end of Trump's term. "Paid for by Anybody Else, 2020."

It's not the wittiest satire The Simpsons has ever done, but it's timely. And we're in an era where cleverness and subtlety are taking a backseat to bluntness.

The Simpsons airs Sundays at 8/7c on Fox.