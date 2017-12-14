Alright, The Simpsons writers' room: which one of y'all is psychic?

The news of Disney's $66.1 billion merger with Fox has left many of us deeply unsettled — primarily by how dark Fox fare like FX's American Horror Story will be affected by Disney's typical family-friendly standards. But some savvy fans of another Fox property are freaking out for a different reason: the massive deal that saw Disney acquire a major portion of 21st Century Fox was predicted with uncanny accuracy by The Simpsons nearly twenty years ago.

This moment of cultural clairvoyance took place in Season 10 of the long-running cartoon, in an episode titled "When You Dish Upon A Star". Aired in 1998, the episode included a scene at the offices of 20th Century Fox — which, as you can see in this still, is described as "A Division Of Walt Disney Co."



This eerily specific vision of the future isn't The Simpsons' first, though; as many people noted, they also predicted the election of Donald Trump to the presidency ten years before it happened. So, that's weird.

The Simpsons is currently in its 29th season; the show returns to Fox (and occasionally shows the future) on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.