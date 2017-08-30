Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

The Simpsons is making a huge change in its music department.

The long running animated comedy fired composer Al Clausen after 27 years of working on the sitcom, Variety reports. The composer told the trade magazine that he received a call from executive producer Richard Sakai that the show was going in a different direction musically and his services would no longer be required.

That's harsh. Clausen has picked up two Emmy wins for his work on the show, taking back-to-back trophies in 1997 and 1998. He's been nominated another 21 times. He's considered the most Emmy-nominated musician of all time with a whopping 30 nominations under his belt.

Clausen's last complete score for The Simpsons was the Season 28 finale, which aired in May. Fox has not commented on how Clausen's firing will effect the Oct. 1 premiere. Even though Clausen is leaving, the show will retain the iconic Danny Elfman-created theme song.

Variety speculates that Clausen's firing may be part of ongoing cost-cutting measures at the veteran comedy. Each episode is scored with a 35-piece orchestra with a price tag of millions of dollars per season.

The Simpsons Season 29 kicks off Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8/7c on Fox.