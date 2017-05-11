The Shannara Chronicles will shuffle from MTV to Spike for Season 2 this fall.

The move comes as parent company Viacom shakes things up among its properties. MTV is changing its approach to scripted series, while Spike is adding more scripted series in advance of its relaunch as the more prestigious Paramount Network next year.

"After much consideration, it was decided that the second season of The Shannara Chronicles will air on Spike," an MTV spokesperson told TVGuide.com. "We're honored to have worked with our extraordinary production partner, Sonar Entertainment, along with fantasy visionaries and Executive Producers, Al Gough, Miles Millar, Jon Favreau, Jonathan Liebesman and Dan Farah along with Executive Producer and best-selling author of the book series, Terry Brooks. We're pleased that fans of the beloved franchise will be able to follow the characters and epic story they love on its new network."

The fantasy series' 10-episode second season, which was announced over a year ago, will premiere this fall. It's based on a books series by Terry Brooks and takes place in the Four Lands, where magic has reemerged after a long period of dormancy. Austin Butler, Ivana Baquero and Manu Bennett star.

MTV is shifting its focus to a younger/teen demo, and Shannara skews older and male, making it a better fit for Spike. MTV is still developing new series under new head of scripted Maggie Malina and has a third season of Scream on the way.

The Paramount Network launches in January 2018, and has a promising slate of programming that includes the Michael Shannon/Taylor Kitsch miniseries Waco, Taylor Sheridan's epic family drama Yellowstone, and the dramedies American Woman and Heathers.