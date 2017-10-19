We finally know when Marvel's The Punisher will make its grand debut.

Netflix dropped a brutal new trailer on Thursday which revealed that the gritty comic book series will arrive on Friday, Nov. 17. Mark your calendars accordingly!

In the video, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) has a hard time readjusting to civilian life after serving overseas in the armed forces. "What we were doing was wrong," he says. He first appeared in Season 2 of Daredevil where he exacted revenge on the individuals responsible for the murder of his wife and kids.

The series will follow Castle, now known around the city as The Punisher, as he uncovers a major conspiracy running deep in the seedy criminal underworld. His new mission is to expose the truth about the injustices that affect more than just his family.

The Punisher arrives Friday, Nov. 17 on Netflix.