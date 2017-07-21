Bang! That's the sound San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H heard when Marvel Television's Jeph Loeb surprised the crowd at the Defenders panel with a first look at The Punisher.

The character -- which has been adapted for film numerous times -- first appeared on the second season of Daredevil, played by Jon Bernthal. The fan favorite was picked up for his own series, which will be debuting later this year.

In case you're not totally familiar with The Punisher, the character is actually named Frank Castle. His family was killed as part of a mob war, which drove him to take justice in his own hands. So in case it isn't clear; he's pretty intense. And he kills people. A lot.

When we last left him, he was nodding to Daredevil (Charlie Cox) after killing a ninja or two in the finale of Daredevil. So where do we pick up when Punisher begins? You'll have to watch to find out.

The clip showed Frank playing with his daughter on the guitar, cutting to him later alone, angry, playing by himself. Then it cuts to The Punisher tracking a gang of bikers, shooting a criminal -- from across the US border! -- and then killing another man in an airport bedroom. It was intense, great action, and blew the crowd away.

...Get it?

The Punisher debuts later in 2017.