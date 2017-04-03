Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Comedy Central finally explained its cryptic press release from last week by announcing an April 27 premiere date for The President Show, a late-night show hosted by President Donald Trump (Anthony Atamanuik). But the big question: what will Donald Trump tweet about this?

The conceit of The President Show will be Trump hosting a comedy show with desk segments, field reports and interviews from the Oval Office, where the crooked media can't twist his words and spread fake news. Vice President Mike Pence (Peter Grosz) will be Trump's sidekick.

Anthony Atamanuik, The President Show

"Laughing at the President is a proud American tradition and we hope not to disappoint anyone in that department," Atamanuik said in a statement. "But our political system is too broken for us to be content joking about one man, even though he is a disastrous silly little toddler boy. Mostly I'd just like to thank Comedy Central for giving us this platform to speak truth to power and if we're lucky, end up in prison!"

Atamanuik has been doing a Trump impression for awhile now, starring in a two-man show with comedian James Adomian called Trump vs. Bernie last year, in which the then-fringe candidates debated each other. In November, I suggested SNL hire him to take over Trump impression duty when Alec Baldwin leaves. He's got Trump down perfectly.

The show's time slot has previously been occupied by provocateurs Stephen Colbert and Larry Wilmore, so expect Atamanuik to go as hard on Trump as he can.

Atamanuik created the show, which is produced by Adam Pally's Clone Wolf Productions.

The President Show premieres Thursday, April 27 at 11:30/10:30c on failing Comedy Central.