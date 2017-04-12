Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The Path, Hulu's cult drama (in that it's about a cult, not that a small group of people are devoted to it) starring Aaron Paul, Hugh Dancy and Michelle Monaghan has been renewed for a third season, the streaming service announced Wednesday.

The announcement came the same day as the Season 2 finale was made available on Hulu.

The Path was created by Jessica Goldberg, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer and will continue in those roles for the third season. Jason Katims and Michelle Lee also act as executive producers.

Season 3 of the Hulu original will consist of 13 episodes. A premiere date has not yet been announced, but it will likely air next year.

The Path premiered last year to decent reviews. All episodes of Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Hulu.