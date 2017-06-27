Freida Pinto is on The Path. The Slumdog Millionaire star will be a series regular when the Hulu drama returns for Season 3, Variety reports.

Pinto will play Vera, a publicist for the Meyerist movement who "forges a connection with Eddie [Aaron Paul], but may have her own secret agenda," per Hulu's official description.

Pinto recently starred in the Showtime mini-series Guerrilla opposite Idris Elba. Her other credits include Rise of the Planet of the Apes and the upcoming live-action Jungle Book.

The Path stars Paul, Hugh Dancy and Michelle Monaghan. The end of Season 2 saw Eddie take steps to wrest control of the Meyerist cult from Cal (Dancy) and Sarah (Monaghan) with the help of a group of expelled former members.

The Path's third season will consist of 13 episodes and premiere in 2018. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Hulu right now.