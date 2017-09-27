

Say what you want about Fox's The Orville, but the show is really pushing the boundaries of imagination with its space setting, alien cultures and countless advanced technologies. We've already seen an alien zoo that imprisoned humans, a horny gelatinous blob who has a crush on a human doctor and an all-male alien species make a difficult decision about gender.

In this week's episode, part of the Orville crew investigates a massive ship that's slowly drifting toward its doom on a collision course with a star. When Mercer (Seth MacFarlane) and others board the ship, they find something pretty spectacular.

The episode also includes a guest starring role by Robert Knepper (Prison Break, Heroes) as the leader and lawmaker of the ship that Mercer goes to investigate. And if Knepper's past credits are any indication, he'll be a real bad guy.

Elsewhere, Bortus (Peter Macon), Gordon (Scott Grimes) and John (J Lee) stay behind on the Orville to fend off a Krill attack.

The Orville airs Thursday nights at 9/8c on Fox.