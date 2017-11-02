Break out the Orville-synthesized champagne, there's more of The Orville headed your way!

TV Guide has learned that the sci-fi comedy, which was created by and stars Seth MacFarlane, has been renewed for a second season. The series follows a down-and-out divorcee who finally gets a shot at commanding his own ship. However, the First Officer assigned happens to be his ex-wife, Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki).

Setting aside their differences, the two work together alongside an eccentric, though highly qualified, crew made up of his best friend Gordon (Scott Grimes) who isn't a fan of authority but is the best helmsman in the fleet; the strong-willed Chief Medical Officer Dr. Claire Finn (Penny Johnson Jerald); Bortus (Peter Macon), an alien from a single-sex species; Isaac (Mark Jackson), an artificial life-form who doesn't quite understand human emotions; pilot John Lamarr (J. Lee); Alara Kitan (Halston Sage), an inexperienced and deceptively strong security officer; and a gelatinous creature named Yaphit (Norm Macdonald).

Though disliked by critics, The Orville has gained a steady following from fans and solid ratings for Fox. It was the first new scripted broadcast series to air this fall and got an initial boost from airing after football, making it Fox's fourth-highest rated series of the season so far.

The Orville airs Thursday nights at 8/7c on Fox.