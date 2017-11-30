Even though The Orville is all about the future, it's the past that keeps on bubbling up and causing problems for Ed (Seth MacFarlane). A few weeks ago, Kelly's (Adrianne Palicki) bed buddy Darulio (Rob Lowe) showed up on the ship to open old wounds of Kelly's infidelity and her failed marriage to Ed. This week? It's an attack on Ed's competency as a spaceship captain.

In the exclusive clip of Thursday's episode, Ed discovers that he wasn't necessarily given command of The Orville because he was the best available captain. He was given the chance because of a little help from Kelly, who put in a good word for him with the appropriate people who make those decisions.

The Orville Mega Buzz: The Crew Makes a Tough Decision With Huge Consequences

Kelly felt bad about what she did to Ed and felt responsible for his downward spiral that followed, so she did what she could to make it up to him. And how does Ed react? Not well!

After a mostly one-sided look at Ed and Kelly's divorce, we're now seeing a softer side of Kelly. Could The Orville be setting us up for the couple to get back together?

The Orville airs Thursday nights at 9/8c on Fox.