On The Orville, the good guys usually come out on top. However, in the Season 1 finale, airing Dec. 7, Ed (Seth MacFarlane) and his pals find a planet like none they've ever seen before, and they're forced to make a decision that isn't an easy one — and it may not be the right one.

"[The finale is] more of a 'We messed up. We did something that maybe we shouldn't have, and we're going to pay the price for that,'" Scott Grimes, who plays Gordon, tells TV Guide. "We're a good crew, but sometimes you make a mistake. It doesn't end on everyone's happy and they get to go on vacation to Hawaii."

We can't say exactly what's special about this planet — however, we can say it's very cool — but the decision to be made causes rifts among the crew as not everyone is on the same page about what to do.

"People are disgruntled and not necessarily in agreement, but you either go with the unanimity of the what's being decided or you quit," Peter Macon, who plays Commander Bortus, explains. "What makes it relatable is it's so riddled with conflict, just like we are now. You'd think in 400 years we'd figure out how to get along."

The Season 1 finale of The Orville airs Thursday, Dec. 7 at 9/8c on Fox.