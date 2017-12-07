This week's season finale of The Orville is apparently a doozy as the crew of The Orville land on a new planet and are forced to make a decision that has long-term consequences. But while all that is going on, there are problems of the love variety happening too.

Ed (Seth MacFarlane) and Kelly (Adrianne Palicki) may have split up in the first episode of the series, but their close working proximity — as well as some reminders that Kelly is actually a good person who made a mistake that may not be her fault (damn Dalurio and his pheromones!) — has started to thaw out some of Ed's coldness to his ex. In the exclusive clip above, it looks like the two may give romance another go.

"I had gotten so used to putting you out of my mind, that I never even considered getting back together," Ed tells Kelly. "And then that happened..."

The big question is, what is the that that Ed is referring to? What happened between these two, eh?

Of course, there's a funny MacFarlane twist to this whole sweet conversation, and it begs one other question: What's it like to travel at super speeds with a raging hangover?

The Orville Season 1 finale airs Thursday, Dec. 7 at 9/8c on Fox.