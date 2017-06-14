All children grow up, even super witch/vampire/werewolf hybrids like Hope Mikaelson.

According to TVLine, there is a decent chance that Season 5 of The Originals will see another substantial time jump, which would place Hope in her late teens. Casting for an older actress is apparently underway, meaning we'd most likely be saying goodbye to Summer Fontana in the Season 4 finale.

Julie Plec let slip at ATX last weekend that Hope would be attending The Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted, which was also a potential spinoff idea for another show set in The Vampire Diaries universe. Now, it appears as though this spinoff has been incorporated into The Originals (for now, TV Line says Hope could get her own spin-off later), and it will take place in Hope's teenage years in Mystic Falls, harkening back to a formula that worked so well for The Vampire Diaries.

"Caroline (Candice King) and Alaric (Matt Davis) opening up the school for special children is one avenue we could go down for potential storyline for its own series - maybe," Kevin Williamson told Deadline back in March. "I've always wanted Klaus (Joseph Morgan) and Caroline to have another moment... So, we opened up that world to sort of suggest that they did, when it was Klaus that donated all the money to start the school."

We still haven't seen the birth of that letter that Klaus wrote with the donation on The Originals yet -- it appeared in The Vampire Diaries series finale -- but it's easy to imagine that it will coincide with the decision to send Hope to the school in the first place. It sounds like the groundwork for Hope's future at the school (and more intermingling for characters from both shows) was laid in the TVD series finale, and now we're seeing the payoff.

The Originals airs Fridays at 8/7c on The CW.