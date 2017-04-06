Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) just expelled the Mikaelsons from New Orleans on The Originals, but a supernatural threat will bring them back to save Hope (Summer Fantana) from this child-hunting darkness. F

ortunately for them, Marcel has a soft spot for kids. But Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood) isn't going to be able to help Hope on his own, which means the Mikaelsons will have to stick around.

"Complications arise and it's going to become very clear that Hope is going to continue to need Vincent's guidance and help, and someone to look out for her," executive producer Michael Narducci tells us.

Those "complications" include other children in danger. Vincent, Marcel and the Mikaelsons will need to work together to defeat the force. Keep your friends close and your enemies closer, right?

