The Originals cast may be a powerhouse of talented actors, but for at least one episode this season, the ensemble will be put aside in order to put a sharp focus on one of the characters that has arguably the most complex storyline of the season: Elijah (Daniel Gillies).

"Three episodes in, we actually get an episode that is Elijah from start to finish, and it's the first time we've ever done that," creator and showrunner Julie Plec says. "We get to see where Elijah left off in that episode so long ago, and what he's been doing in the seven years that's passed."

Plec likened this episode, titled "Ne Me Quitte Pas," to one of Damon Lindelof's episodes on The Leftovers, which zeroed in on one character in particular to tell their story. If we're to take Plec at her word, it means we're likely to get Elijah in every scene of this bottle-like episode and very little of anyone else. Given that it takes place during the years the Original siblings have been separated by the Hollow, we may not see any of them at all.

It's also worth noting that this episode will be directed by series star Joseph Morgan, bringing his total directed episodes of the series up to three.

The Originals Season 5 is set to premiere in 2018.

